Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

INTC stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. 46,579,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,371,363. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

