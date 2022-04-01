Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,085,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

