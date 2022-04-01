Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.6% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 61,878,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,220,289. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

