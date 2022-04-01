Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $14.68 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. 5,702,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $164.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average is $129.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

