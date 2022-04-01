Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $7.87 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.22. 2,444,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.55 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

