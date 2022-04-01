Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 292.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,183 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,272,000 after buying an additional 481,668 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.11.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.12. 840,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.57 and a 200-day moving average of $207.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

