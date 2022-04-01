Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,615 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $575.57. 1,932,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $356.84 and a 1 year high of $586.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.