Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 843 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after acquiring an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

PEP traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,104. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.24 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.58. The company has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

