GYEN Hits Market Cap of $22.28 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $22.28 million and approximately $291,551.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.91 or 0.07294973 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.74 or 1.00222842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045361 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.