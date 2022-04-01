Hacken Token Achieves Market Cap of $32.92 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $32.92 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.57 or 0.07333320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,394.03 or 1.00107600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

