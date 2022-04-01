Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 915,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $63.22 on Friday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

