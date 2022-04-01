HaloDAO (RNBW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22,993.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $148,365.45 and approximately $22,993.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.59 or 0.07342246 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,541.34 or 0.99796092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

