Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.71

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.71 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.45). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 33.02 ($0.43), with a volume of 5,706,276 shares.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

Get Hammerson alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($101,519.52). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($39,147.96).

Hammerson Company Profile (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.