Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.87% of Hancock Whitney worth $37,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 631,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.