Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.15 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

