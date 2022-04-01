Handshake Hits 1-Day Volume of $353,678.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $77.47 million and approximately $353,678.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,460.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.21 or 0.07456306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00271712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.50 or 0.00812516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00101620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012865 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.32 or 0.00474218 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.59 or 0.00403762 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 478,793,965 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

