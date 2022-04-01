Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €179.36 ($197.10).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($216.48) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

HNR1 stock opened at €154.35 ($169.62) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($127.88). The business has a 50 day moving average of €161.37 and a 200 day moving average of €161.30.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

