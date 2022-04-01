HARD Protocol (HARD) Achieves Market Cap of $70.08 Million

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.67 or 0.07459426 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,826.52 or 0.99752203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046827 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

