Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 146,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,652. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $256.86 million, a PE ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.