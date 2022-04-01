Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 146,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,652. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $256.86 million, a PE ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 1.84.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
