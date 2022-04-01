Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Achieves $75.73 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $112.45 or 0.00241600 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $75.73 million and $21.15 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012819 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,754 coins and its circulating supply is 673,424 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.