Head-To-Head Analysis: Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) vs. Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Peoples Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peoples Financial Services has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.22% 1.28% Peoples Financial Services 36.36% 10.36% 1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Peoples Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.14 $22.52 million $3.40 7.69 Peoples Financial Services $119.69 million 2.98 $43.52 million $6.03 8.26

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

