Head-To-Head Comparison: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) versus Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and LightPath Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 7.30 -$26.53 million N/A N/A LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.38 -$3.18 million ($0.18) -10.94

LightPath Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens Semiconductor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valens Semiconductor and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 124.33%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 89.51%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor N/A -19.64% -8.72% LightPath Technologies -12.90% -14.34% -9.22%

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

