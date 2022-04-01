Head-To-Head Comparison: Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) & ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Live Current Media and ServiceSource International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and ServiceSource International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A $230,000.00 $0.01 27.04 ServiceSource International $195.70 million 0.66 -$14.72 million ($0.14) -9.29

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45% ServiceSource International -7.52% -5.18% -2.53%

Summary

Live Current Media beats ServiceSource International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media (Get Rating)

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A. Smerklo in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

