Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HAIAU stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

