Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Stephens

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.
NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $20.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $9,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 461,732 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $4,913,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.
About Heartland Express (Get Rating)
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
