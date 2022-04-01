Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Stephens

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $9,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 461,732 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $4,913,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

