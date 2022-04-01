Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 13285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 277.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

