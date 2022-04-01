Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 13285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HTLD. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,902,000 after buying an additional 191,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,898,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after buying an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

