Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Short Interest Update

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 891,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.27. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.
Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 1,658.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTBX. StockNews.com began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Heat Biologics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
