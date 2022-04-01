Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Short Interest Update

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 891,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.27. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 1,658.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 690.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 310.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTBX. StockNews.com began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Heat Biologics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

