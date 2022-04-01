HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03). 27,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 174,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £103.44 million and a P/E ratio of -263.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.16.

Get HeiQ alerts:

In other news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze purchased 33,000 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($38,904.90).

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.