Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.29. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 82,374 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.28). Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hello Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

