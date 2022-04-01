Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.29. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 82,374 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.28). Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hello Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Hello Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,753,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

