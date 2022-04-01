Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given New €65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €87.00 ($95.60) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($83.52) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 163,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

