Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $286.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.31 and its 200 day moving average is $253.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

