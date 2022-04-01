Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

