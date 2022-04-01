Highlander Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 3.8% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.40. 997,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,344. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.42 and a 200 day moving average of $176.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

