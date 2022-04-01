Highlander Partners L.P. Invests $6.09 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000. Vertiv makes up 7.4% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 6,169,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,615. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

