Highlander Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000. Alibaba Group makes up 8.3% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.20. 54,972,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,850,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average of $132.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

