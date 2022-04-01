Highlander Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 7.6% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,399,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

