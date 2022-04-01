Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 7,242 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.65. 297,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average is $297.71. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $614.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.