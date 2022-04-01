Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.45) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.08) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

HSX traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 989.60 ($12.96). 121,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,709. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 937.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 890.56. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($195,912.76).

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.