Holland Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $10.95 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.7% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.69. 6,553,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $394.27 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.96 and a 200-day moving average of $453.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.