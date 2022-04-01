Holland Advisory Services Inc. Takes $10.95 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cordant Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,553,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.96 and a 200 day moving average of $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $394.27 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.