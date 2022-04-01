Honest Hits 1-Day Volume of $112,236.00 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Honest has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $112,236.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.91 or 0.07294973 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.74 or 1.00222842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045361 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

