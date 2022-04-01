Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,841,000 after acquiring an additional 429,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

NASDAQ HON opened at $194.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

