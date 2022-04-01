Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Down 16.8% in March

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HOOK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,774. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 410.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOK. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

