HOPR (HOPR) Market Cap Achieves $27.09 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. HOPR has a total market cap of $27.09 million and approximately $459,902.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.69 or 0.07360389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.05 or 0.99831351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

