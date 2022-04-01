Hord (HORD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $248,777.00

Hord (HORD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Hord has a market cap of $5.45 million and $248,777.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.69 or 0.07360389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.05 or 0.99831351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

