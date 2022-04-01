Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,547 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.71% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $174,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,053 shares of company stock valued at $25,240,844 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $105.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

