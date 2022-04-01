Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.19

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.19 and traded as high as C$21.88. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$21.71, with a volume of 3,228 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.19.
Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Company Profile (TSE:HAL)
See Also
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.