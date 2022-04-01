Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.80

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 86152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

About Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.