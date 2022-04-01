Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.80

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 86152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.
About Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
